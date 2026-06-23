/From music legends to tribal custodians: President Murmu honours India's finest at 2026 Padma awards ceremony

President Droupadi Murmu handed over the Padma Awards 2026 on Tuesday during the second Civil Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Sixty-five accomplished individuals drawn from areas such as the arts, public life, healthcare and writing were recognised with the prized decorations.
Playback singer Alka Yagnik earned the Padma Bhushan for shaping Indian music across thirty years. Veteran Assamese sculptor Nuruddin Ahmed was given the Padma Shri, a nod to his long career of vivid imagery and accomplished work on the stage.
A number of other familiar names also featured. Among them were tennis star Vijay Amritraj, actor Mammootty, Carnatic great Thiruvaarur Bakthavathsalam and cricketer Rohit Sharma.
Healthcare drew notable attention this time. Dr Armida Fernandez, a leading paediatrician and neonatologist, won the Padma Shri for reshaping patient care and community health. Dr Suresh Hanagavad picked up the same honour for service in the medical field.
Writing and heritage were not left out. Dr Charan Hembram received the Padma Shri for his enduring work across literature and teaching. Bhiklya Ladkya Dhinda was recognised for a lifetime spent protecting the Tarpa, a wind instrument rooted in the Warli tribal tradition.
The event was the year's second civil investiture sitting. During it, the President presented 65 awards in all, split into two Padma Vibhushan, seven Padma Bhushan and 56 Padma Shri.
An earlier ceremony fell on May 25. That day saw President Murmu give out another 65 awards, made up of two Padma Vibhushan, six Padma Bhushan and 57 Padma Shri.
The Padma Awards were instituted in 1954 and are declared every year on the eve of Republic Day, to recognise the citizens who made exceptional and distinguished contributions in their respective disciplines.
The awards are announced on Republic Day every year. For 2026, the government cleared 131 awards altogether, covering five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri. Within that group, 19 went to women, and 16 were given after the recipient's death.
First set up in 1954, the awards are made public each year just before Republic Day. They mark out citizens whose work in their own fields has stood apart from the rest.
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