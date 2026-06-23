Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /From music legends to tribal custodians: President Murmu honours India's finest at 2026 Padma awards ceremony

From music legends to tribal custodians: President Murmu honours India's finest at 2026 Padma awards ceremony

The Padma Awards were instituted in 1954 and are declared every year on the eve of Republic Day, to recognise the citizens who made exceptional and distinguished contributions in their respective disciplines.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 08:03 PM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 08:32 PM IST
From music legends to tribal custodians: President Murmu honours India's finest at 2026 Padma awards ceremony
Image Credit: ANI. President Droupadi Murmu confers Padma Awards 2026.

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
President Droupadi Murmu honours 65 achievers with Padma awards 2026
Padma Awards 202631 min ago
2
FIFA World Cup 202647 min ago
3
Ashutosh Rana50 min ago
4
Auto news59 min ago
5
bengaluru traffic1 hr ago