/From music legends to tribal custodians: President Murmu honours India's finest at 2026 Padma awards ceremony

The event was the year's second civil investiture sitting. During it, the President presented 65 awards in all, split into two Padma Vibhushan, seven Padma Bhushan and 56 Padma Shri.

An earlier ceremony fell on May 25. That day saw President Murmu give out another 65 awards, made up of two Padma Vibhushan, six Padma Bhushan and 57 Padma Shri.