President Droupadi Murmu, Tirupati Seer Meet At Raj Bhavan, Women Empowerment Discussed

During the meet, President Droupadi Murmu praised Sidheshwar Brahmrishi Gurudev efforts to create a more peaceful and equitable society, where every individual can thrive and fulfil their potential.

Last Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 11:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Tirupati Seer Sidheshwar Brahmrishi Gurudev met with President Droupadi Murmu to discuss the importance of non-violence, peace, and the need to empower women with leadership opportunities. Brahmrishi Ashram, Tirupati, which currently educates more than 100,000 girls, took Gurudev's vision of empowering women forward. During the meet, President Droupadi Murmu praised Sidheshwar Brahmrishi Gurudev efforts to create a more peaceful and equitable society, where every individual can thrive and fulfil their potential.

"Giving back to society is not just a responsibility, it is a privilege. I feel privileged to have met with President Droupadi Murmu and discuss how we can work towards creating a more peaceful and equitable society. It is my belief that we must constantly strive to learn, earn, and return to society in order to make a positive impact on the world around us," Sidheshwar Brahmrishi said after the meeting.

"At Sri Brahmrishi Ashram, Tirupati are committed to carrying forward his vision and creating a more harmonious and equitable society," Sarla Bothra, Women Chairperson, Sri Brahmrishi Ashram, Tirupati.

