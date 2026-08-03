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  • /President Droupadi Murmu will be on a three-day visit to Odisha from today

President Droupadi Murmu will be on a three-day visit to Odisha from today

Upon reaching Berhampur Railway Station, she will proceed to Taptapani, where she is scheduled to offer prayers at the revered Kandhuni Devi Temple. 

Written ByIANS
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 10:31 AM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 10:31 AM IST
President Droupadi Murmu will be on a three-day visit to Odisha from today
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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President Droupadi Murmu will be on a three-day visit to Odisha from today
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