President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday extended her heartiest greetings to the nation on the eve of the 79th Independence Day. Addressing the nation she paid tributes to the victims of the partition on the occasion of Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas (Partition Horrors Remembrance Day).

India is celebrating its 79th Independence Day on August 15, 2025, marking nearly eight decades of freedom from British colonial rule. The day is marked with patriotic frevour and is observed across the nation, with flag hoisting ceremonies, cultural programs, and tributes to the freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the country's independence.

Top Points from President Murmu's Speech

Here are the key points that President Murmu highlighted in her speech:

1- “It is a matter of pride for all of us that Independence Day and Republic Day are celebrated by every Indian with great enthusiasm. These are days that especially remind us of our being proud Indians,” President Murmu said in the beginning of her address.

2- “After regaining our freedom, we marched on the path of such democracy where every adult received the right to exercise franchise. In other words, we, the people of India, gave ourselves the right to shape our own destiny... Despite the challenges, the people of India successfully adopted democracy… For us, our Constitution and our democracy is above everything else,” she continued.

3- “As we look back on the past, we must never forget the pain inflicted by the partition of the country. Today, we observed Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. Terrible violence was witnessed due to partition, and lakhs of people were forced to relocate. Today, we pay tribute to those who were victims of the mistakes of history,” the President emphasised.

4- “Fueled by young minds, our space program has witnessed unprecedented expansion. I am sure that Shubhanshu Shukla’s space journey to the International Space Station has fired a whole generation to dream bigger. It will prove extremely helpful for India’s upcoming human space flight program, ‘Gaganyaan’,” the President stated.

“Brimming with new confidence, our youth are making a mark in sports and games. Chess, for example, is now dominated by India’s youngsters like never before. We foresee transformative changes which will establish India as a global sporting power-house under the vision contained in the National Sports Policy 2025,” she added.

5- “Artificial Intelligence is the next stage of technological advancement and has already entered our lives. The government has launched the India-AI mission to strengthen the country’s AI capabilities. It is also helping to build AI models that answer India's specific requirements. As we aspire to become a global AI hub by 2047, our focus will remain on making the best use of the advances in technology for the common people, to improve their lives by improving governance,” President Murmu said in her address.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (August 15) will lead the celebrations from the Red Fort in Delhi and he will unfurl the National Flag and address the nation from the ramparts of the iconic monument.

Independence Day is a reminder of India's long journey from struggle to freedom and the continued responsibility of every citizen to uphold the values of democracy, unity, and progress. It is celebrated with equal enthusiasm across the nation.

(with ANI inputs)