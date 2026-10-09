/President Murmu agrees to meet INDIA bloc leaders at 8 pm today over ECI functioning concerns

“An application was submitted in the New Delhi district giving intimation that they intend to hold a demonstration-a protest-on October 10 regarding the accountability of the CEC. This intimation was examined and considered, and it was found that first of all, it was received at very short notice. As per our laid-down guidelines, we require this at least 10 days prior to the dharna/protest, which was not the case here,” Prasad said.