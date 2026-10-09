/President Murmu agrees to meet INDIA bloc leaders at 8 pm today over ECI functioning concerns

President of India Droupadi Murmu will meet INDIA bloc leaders on Friday at 8 pm and hear their concerns over the functioning of the Election Commission of India.
Meanwhile, heavy security has been deployed at Vijay Chowk in view of the possible meeting and the ongoing INDIA bloc protest.
Earlier, CPI leader P. Sandosh Kumar said the bloc leaders will assemble at the Central Hall of Parliament at 3 pm to discuss the further course of action. Although he declined any plans for a march to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, but the meeting will be a part of the ongoing opposition led protest.
He also said there is no finalised delegation as of now that will meet the President, it will be decided during the meeting of bloc leaders.
On Thursday, INDIA bloc leaders visited Raj Ghat as protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar entered their third consecutive day in Delhi.
The Opposition has been demanding Kumar’s resignation, alleging irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls. The Election Commission and the BJP have rejected these allegations.
The protests have also spread beyond the national capital. Senior RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav led a parallel demonstration in Patna, Bihar, while former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she would join the INDIA bloc’s protests in Delhi.
After Wednesday’s demonstrations, Delhi Police said three FIRs had been registered, with more cases likely.
The complaints cite alleged assaults on police personnel, obstruction of government work, pushing and manhandling, and misbehaviour with police.
The names of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra appear in the details. Rahul Gandhi was detained on Wednesday and taken to Barakhamba Road Police Station after he was seen trying to open a barricaded gate.
Amid the growing controversy, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has deployed “additional reserve” personnel to strengthen the Z+ category security cover for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, officials said.
The Delhi government has also ordered all retail liquor shops to remain closed on October 9 and 10 “as a preventive measure aimed at maintaining public order”.
The decision follows inputs from Delhi Police and comes amid planned protests by the Cockroach Janata Party against Kumar.
Meanwhile, Delhi Police has rejected an application seeking permission for a demonstration on October 10 over the accountability of the CEC. Officials cited short notice, previous non-compliance with police directions and the prevailing law-and-order situation.
Police also warned that Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) remains in force across the New Delhi district, restricting unlawful assemblies and protests.
Speaking to ANI, Joint Commissioner of Police Nupur Prasad said the application had not met the mandatory 10-day advance notice requirement under police guidelines.
“An application was submitted in the New Delhi district giving intimation that they intend to hold a demonstration-a protest-on October 10 regarding the accountability of the CEC. This intimation was examined and considered, and it was found that first of all, it was received at very short notice. As per our laid-down guidelines, we require this at least 10 days prior to the dharna/protest, which was not the case here,” Prasad said.
(with agencis input)
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