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  • /President Murmu agrees to meet INDIA bloc leaders at 8 pm today over ECI functioning concerns

President Murmu agrees to meet INDIA bloc leaders at 8 pm today over ECI functioning concerns

Meanwhile, heavy security has been deployed at Vijay Chowk in view of the possible meeting and the ongoing INDIA bloc protest.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 01:47 PM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 02:09 PM IST
President Murmu agrees to meet INDIA bloc leaders at 8 pm today over ECI functioning concerns
Image Credit: President of India Droupadi Murmu. (IANS)

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