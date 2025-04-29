President Murmu Appoints BR Gavai As Next Chief Justice Of India

President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai as the next Chief Justice of India. His appointment will be effective from May 14, 2025.

In a post on the social media platform X, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal informed about the appointment.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Judge of the Supreme Court of India as the Chief Justice of India with effect from 14th May, 2025," he wrote.

In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Judge of the Supreme Court of India as the Chief Justice of India with effect from 14th May, 2025. — Arjun Ram Meghwal (@arjunrammeghwal) April 29, 2025

Justice BR Gavai will serve as the 52nd Chief Justice of India and will succeed CJI Sanjiv Khanna.

Who Is Justice BR Gavai?

Justice BR Gavai was born on November 24, 1960, at Amravati and joined the bar on March 16, 1985. He practiced independently at the Bombay High Court from 1987 to 1990. After 1990, practiced mainly before the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay HC. He was Standing Counsel for Municipal Corporation of Nagpur, Amravati Municipal Corporation, and Amravati University.

According to the official website of the Supreme Court, Justice BR Gavai worked as Assistant Government Pleader and Additional Public Prosecutor in the HC of Judicature at Bombay, Nagpur Bench, from August 1992 to July 1993. He was appointed as Government Pleader and Public Prosecutor for the Nagpur Bench on January 17, 2000.

Justice BR Gavai was then elevated as Additional Judge of the HC on November 14, 2003, and became a permanent Judge of the Bombay HC on November 12, 2005.

On May 24, 2019, he was elevated as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India.

Notable Verdicts Of Justice BR Gavai

The official website of the top court also mentioned that in the last six years, Justice BR Gavai was a part of around 700 Benches.

Justice Gavai has been a part of several Constitution benches in the top court, which were responsible for delivering noted verdicts. Some of the verdicts that he has been a part of were the abrogation of Article 370, the demonetization of 2016, annulment of electoral bonds, among others.

Justice BR Gavai's Tenure

The 52nd CJI will serve a tenure of around six months as the Chief Justice of India as he is due for retirement on November 23, 2025.