A section of a makeshift helipad surface at Pramadam Stadium in Kerala subsided on Wednesday, October 22, moments after the helicopter carrying President Droupadi Murmu landed.

#WATCH | Kerala: A portion of the helipad tarmac sank in after a chopper carrying President Droupdi Murmu landed at Pramadam Stadium. Police and fire department personnel deployed at the spot physically pushed the helicopter out of the sunken spot. pic.twitter.com/QDmf28PqIb October 22, 2025