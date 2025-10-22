BREAKING: Helipad Section Collapses As President Murmu's Chopper Lands In Kerala; Crew Pushes Aircraft To Safety | VIDEO
A section of the helipad at Pramadam Stadium, Kerala, collapsed moments after President Droupadi Murmu's helicopter landed.
Trending Photos
A section of a makeshift helipad surface at Pramadam Stadium in Kerala subsided on Wednesday, October 22, moments after the helicopter carrying President Droupadi Murmu landed.
#WATCH | Kerala: A portion of the helipad tarmac sank in after a chopper carrying President Droupdi Murmu landed at Pramadam Stadium. Police and fire department personnel deployed at the spot physically pushed the helicopter out of the sunken spot. pic.twitter.com/QDmf28PqIb— ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2025
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv