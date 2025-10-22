Advertisement
BREAKING: Helipad Section Collapses As President Murmu's Chopper Lands In Kerala; Crew Pushes Aircraft To Safety | VIDEO

A section of the helipad at Pramadam Stadium, Kerala, collapsed moments after President Droupadi Murmu's helicopter landed.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Oct 22, 2025, 10:04 AM IST|Source: Bureau
BREAKING: Helipad Section Collapses As President Murmu's Chopper Lands In Kerala; Crew Pushes Aircraft To Safety | VIDEOPresident Droupadi Murmu during an event. (PHOTO: IANS)

A section of a makeshift helipad surface at Pramadam Stadium in Kerala subsided on Wednesday, October 22, moments after the helicopter carrying President Droupadi Murmu landed.

 

