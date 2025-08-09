President Murmu Extends Greetings On Raksha Bandhan, Hails It As Symbol Of Sibling Bond And Heritage

President Droupadi Murmu extended her heartfelt greetings on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, wishing all countrymen in India and abroad.

In a post on X, she described the festival as a symbol of the unbreakable bond of love and trust between siblings. Highlighting the cultural significance of Raksha Bandhan, President Murmu noted that the festival provides an opportunity to preserve India's rich heritage and moral values.

"On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all my countrymen living in India and abroad. This auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan is a symbol of unbreakable love and trust between brothers and sisters, which enhances the spirit of harmony and cooperation in the society.

This festival gives us an opportunity to preserve our rich cultural heritage and moral values. This festival gives the message of respect and protection of mothers, sisters and daughters," she posted on X.

She urged citizens to pledge towards building a prosperous India where every woman feels safe and empowered to contribute to national development.

"On this auspicious occasion, let us all pledge to build a prosperous India, where every woman is safe and can make her important contribution to the development of the nation," she said.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

In his message, he conveyed best wishes to the nation, emphasising the festival's significance in strengthening the bond between siblings.

"Best wishes on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan," PM Modi wrote on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended heartfelt greetings to the nation on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a festival celebrating the unbreakable bond of love and trust between siblings.

In a post on X, Shah said, "Heartfelt best wishes to all countrymen on the sacred festival of 'Raksha Bandhan,' dedicated to the unbreakable bond of love, trust, and commitment to protection between brothers and sisters. I pray to God that this festival becomes a source of joy and enthusiasm in everyone's life."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on the occasion, emphasized the festival's significance beyond the traditional rakhi thread.

He posted on X, "Heartfelt best wishes to all of you on the sacred occasion of Raksha Bandhan. This festival is not only about the purity of the rakhi thread but also a symbol of the commitment to honor, protect, and ensure the happiness and prosperity of our sisters. May this festival, a symbol of the love between brothers and sisters, further strengthen the spirit of protection within us--that is my prayer to God."

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar extended warm wishes for Raksha Bandhan, posting, "Warm wishes on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan."