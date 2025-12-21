President Murmu Gives Assent To VB–G RAM G Bill, 2025

President Droupadi Murmu has given her assent to the Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, 2025, which was cleared by Parliament earlier this week, the Ministry of Rural Development said on Sunday.

The VB–G RAM G Act, 2025, increases the statutory guarantee of wage employment for rural households to 125 days per financial year and aims to promote empowerment, inclusive growth, convergence of development initiatives and saturation-based service delivery, thereby reinforcing the foundations of a prosperous, resilient and self-reliant Rural Bharat.

The legislation, passed by Parliament earlier this week, marks a major reform in India’s rural employment and development framework. It replaces the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 2005, with a modern statutory regime designed to strengthen livelihood security and align rural development with the national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

