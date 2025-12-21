President Murmu Gives Assent To VB–G RAM G Bill, 2025
President Murmu has approved the VB–G RAM G Act, 2025, replacing MGNREGA, guaranteeing 125 days of rural employment and aligning livelihood security with the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.
President Droupadi Murmu has given her assent to the Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, 2025, which was cleared by Parliament earlier this week, the Ministry of Rural Development said on Sunday.
The VB–G RAM G Act, 2025, increases the statutory guarantee of wage employment for rural households to 125 days per financial year and aims to promote empowerment, inclusive growth, convergence of development initiatives and saturation-based service delivery, thereby reinforcing the foundations of a prosperous, resilient and self-reliant Rural Bharat.
The legislation, passed by Parliament earlier this week, marks a major reform in India’s rural employment and development framework. It replaces the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 2005, with a modern statutory regime designed to strengthen livelihood security and align rural development with the national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.
