Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2998646https://zeenews.india.com/india/president-murmu-gives-assent-to-vb-g-ram-g-bill-2025-2998646.html
NewsIndiaPresident Murmu Gives Assent To VB–G RAM G Bill, 2025
PRESIDENT DROUPADI MURMU

President Murmu Gives Assent To VB–G RAM G Bill, 2025

President Murmu has approved the VB–G RAM G Act, 2025, replacing MGNREGA, guaranteeing 125 days of rural employment and aligning livelihood security with the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 21, 2025, 06:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

President Murmu Gives Assent To VB–G RAM G Bill, 2025Image: IANS

President Droupadi Murmu has given her assent to the Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, 2025, which was cleared by Parliament earlier this week, the Ministry of Rural Development said on Sunday.

The VB–G RAM G Act, 2025, increases the statutory guarantee of wage employment for rural households to 125 days per financial year and aims to promote empowerment, inclusive growth, convergence of development initiatives and saturation-based service delivery, thereby reinforcing the foundations of a prosperous, resilient and self-reliant Rural Bharat.

The legislation, passed by Parliament earlier this week, marks a major reform in India’s rural employment and development framework. It replaces the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 2005, with a modern statutory regime designed to strengthen livelihood security and align rural development with the national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.
 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Delhi AQI near 400
Delhi Minister Sirsa Warns Of Strict Action For Violating GRAP-4 Curbs
Balochistan Highest Civilian Honour
A Turban With Loud And Clear Message: Why Balochistan Is Honouring PM Modi
PM Modi
'Like Brahmaputra, Stream Of Development Flowing Uninterruptedly..': PM Modi
walking meditation
One Step At A Time: Turning Every Walk Into Meditation
BJP
PM ‘Bulldozed’ SHANTI Bill To Restore Peace With His ‘Once Good Friend’: Cong
CM Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan
CM Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan Brings New Hope For Unemployed Youth In UP
Bangladesh lynching incident
'Son Tied To Tree And Set On Fire': Father Of Hindu Man Lynched In B'desh
Jaish-e-Mohammad
Security Agencies Flag Jaish-E-Mohammad Plan For Women-Heavy OWG Network
Technology
Instagram Hashtag Feature: Meta-Owned Platform Limits Number Of Hashtags
Karnataka leadership tussle
'High Command Will Call CM And Me At Right Time', Says K'taka Dy CM Shivakumar