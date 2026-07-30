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  • /Amit Shah calls the gathering an unprecedented celebration of Bastar's tribal heritage at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Amit Shah calls the gathering an unprecedented celebration of Bastar's tribal heritage at Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Droupadi Murmu hosted a 209-member Bastar tribal delegation at Rashtrapati Bhavan, honouring Majhi-Chalki leaders and Bastar Pandum winners.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 07:27 PM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 07:27 PM IST
Amit Shah calls the gathering an unprecedented celebration of Bastar's tribal heritage at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Image Credit: President Murmu meets Bastar Pandum 2026 delegation. (IANS)

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