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  • /PM Modi, CJI Surya Kant attend President Murmu's Independence Day reception

PM Modi, CJI Surya Kant attend President Murmu's Independence Day reception

President Droupadi Murmu hosted the Independence Day At Home Reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan, attended by PM Modi, C P Radhakrishnan and other leaders.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 10:09 PM IST|Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 10:11 PM IST
PM Modi, CJI Surya Kant attend President Murmu's Independence Day reception
Image Credit: ANI. President Droupadi Murmu hosts At Home Reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

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PM Modi, CJI Surya Kant attend President Murmu's Independence Day reception
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