President Droupadi Murmu hosted the traditional At Home Reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday to mark India's 80th Independence Day, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, former President Ram Nath Kovind, Union ministers, diplomats and other distinguished guests in attendance. Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also attended the gathering.
The traditional Independence Day reception brought together senior leaders, ministers, diplomats and people from different fields at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President C P Radhakrishnan were among the prominent guests. Former President Ram Nath Kovind also attended the event with his wife Savita Kovind.
Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla were also present.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also attended the reception.
The event began with the rendition of Vande Mataram followed by the National Anthem. The annual reception is hosted by the President on Independence Day and brings together people who have contributed to public service, defence, sports, cinema, arts and other fields.
Para-cricketer Aamir Hussain Lone was also among the guests at the Rashtrapati Bhavan reception.
The event included beneficiaries of government programmes and eminent people from different walks of life. The reception is held as part of the Independence Day celebrations and provides an opportunity for the President to meet distinguished guests.
Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu paid homage to the country's fallen heroes at the National War Memorial.
Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani, Chief of the Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh also paid homage at the memorial.
India became independent from British colonial rule on August 15, 1947. This year, Independence Day celebrations also saw Vande Mataram being rendered at the Red Fort during the celebrations for the first time at the venue.
Addressing the nation from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said,
Today, every heart is beating with the rhythm of Vande Mataram. Aaj har ghar Tiranga hai, har mann Tiranga hai.
He said the National Song was resonating across the country while the Tricolour represented the spirit of Independence Day.
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