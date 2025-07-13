President Murmu Nominates Mumbai Blasts Lawyer, Ex-Foreign Secretary To Rajya Sabha

President Draupadi Murmu has nominated four eminent personalities from different fields to the Rajya Sabha, the Upper House of Parliament. The nominees are: Mumbai Blasts lawyer Ujjwal Nikam, social activist C Sadanandan Master, former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and historian Dr Meenakshi Jain.

Following the announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to extend his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the newly nominated members. In a series of posts, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the significant contributions of each individual.

Welcoming Ujjwal Nikam’s nomination, Prime Minister Modi lauded his exemplary devotion to the legal profession and unwavering commitment to constitutional values.

“Ujjwal Nikam’s devotion to the legal field and to our Constitution is exemplary. He has not only been a successful lawyer but also been at the forefront of seeking justice in important cases. During his entire legal career, he has always worked to strengthen Constitutional values and ensure common citizens are always treated with dignity. It’s gladdening that the President of India has nominated him to the Rajya Sabha. My best wishes for his Parliamentary innings,” PM Modi said on X.

Prime Minister Modi also congratulated C Sadanandan Master, describing his life as a powerful symbol of courage and resistance to injustice.

“C Sadanandan Master’s life is the epitome of courage and refusal to bow to injustice. Violence and intimidation couldn’t deter his spirit towards national development. His efforts as a teacher and social worker are also commendable. He is extremely passionate towards youth empowerment. Congratulations to him for being nominated to the Rajya Sabha by Rahstrapati Ji. Best wishes for his role as MP,” PM Modi said on X.

Acknowledging Harsh Vardhan Shringla's contributions to India’s foreign policy and his pivotal role in India’s G20 Presidency, Prime Minister Modi expressed confidence that Shringla’s insights will undoubtedly enrich parliamentary debates.

“Harsh Vardhan Shringla Ji has excelled as a diplomat, intellectual and strategic thinker. Over the years, he’s made key contributions to India’s foreign policy and also contributed to our G20 Presidency. Glad that he’s been nominated to the Rajya Sabha by President of India. His unique perspectives will greatly enrich Parliamentary proceedings,” PM Modi said on X.

Prime Minister Modi also conveyed his immense joy at Dr Meenakshi Jain's nomination, recognizing her distinguished work as a scholar, researcher, and historian, and extended his best wishes for her tenure in the Rajya Sabha.