Andhra Pradesh: 8 killed, 12 injured in Kurnool road accident; PM Modi announces ex-gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the loss of life in an Andhra Pradesh road accident, in which 8 people were killed and 12 others were injured.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office said that Prime Minister Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs. 50,000 to the injured.

"The mishap in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh is deeply painful. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM Narendra Modi," Prime Minister's Office posted on X.

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The mishap in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh is deeply painful. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 16, 2026

President Droupadi Murmu also expressed grief over the Andhra Pradesh road accident and offered her deep condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the quick recovery of those injured.

"The news of the tragic loss of lives in a road accident in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh is distressing. I extend my deep condolences to the bereaved families and pray for quick recovery of those injured," she said.

The news of the tragic loss of lives in a road accident in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh is distressing. I extend my deep condolences to the bereaved families and pray for quick recovery of those injured. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 16, 2026

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu also expressed deep shock over the death of eight people in the road accident and has conveyed his profound grief over the loss of lives in the collision between two vehicles, IANS reported.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that the injured receive the best possible medical treatment. He also conveyed his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased.

At least 8 people were killed and 12 others were injured in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district on Thursday, IANS reported.

The accident occurred early in the morning near Chilakaladona in Mantralayam, when the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a lorry coming from the opposite direction. Police rushed to the spot and launched relief measures.

The victims, hailing from Chikmagaluru in neighbouring Karnataka, were on their way to Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt, Mantralayam, for darshan.

Five people died on the spot, while three others succumbed at a hospital. The injured have been admitted to a hospital in Yemmiganur.

The deceased have been identified as Kumar (60), Deepika Veena (35), Sunil (40), Belli (3), Meenakshi (60), Puttamma (60), Tayamma (60), and Lolakshi.

(With IANS inputs)