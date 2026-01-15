Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India has turned its diversity into the strength of its democracy and Indian women are now leading the way. Addressing a Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth Nations, PM Modi highlighted that the President of India and the Chief Minister of Delhi are women.

PM Modi said that India has shown that democratic institutions and democratic processes give democracy with stability, speed, and scale. The Prime Minister added that India is strongly raising the concerns of the Global South on every global platform. "During its G20 Presidency as well, India placed the priorities of the Global South at the centre of the global agenda," said PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also underscored the importance of the Global South charting new pathways. Inaugurating the 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC), he emphasised India’s role in voicing the concerns of the Global South on every global platform.

PM Modi highlighted India’s consistent efforts to ensure that innovations benefit not only its own citizens but also partner nations across the Commonwealth, stressing that India is building open-source technology platforms to help other countries develop systems similar to those established domestically.

This vision, he said, reflects India’s commitment to shared growth, inclusivity, and strengthening democratic institutions worldwide.

The three-day event -- January 14-16, chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, has attracted a record 61 Speakers and Presiding Officers from 42 Commonwealth countries and four semi-autonomous parliaments, making it the largest gathering in the forum's history. Discussions focus on key contemporary issues like AI (artificial intelligence) in parliamentary operations, social media's impact on legislators, citizen engagement beyond elections, and the security and well-being of MPs and staff.