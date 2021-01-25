President Ram Nath Kovind addresses nation on eve of Republic Day 2021, says Indian farmers, soldiers, scientists deserve special appreciation

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday (January 25, 2021) addressed the nation on the eve of the Republic Day 2021 and said that the Indian farmers, soldiers and scientists deserve a special appreciation.

"Our farmers, soldiers and scientists deserve special appreciation and a grateful nation greets them on this auspicious occasion of the Republic Day," said President Ram Nath Kovind.

He added, "Our scientists, along with doctors, administrators and people from other walks of life, have made major contribution in containing the virus and keeping the fatality rate lower in our country, compared to that in developed countries."

He also said that a grateful nation is fully committed to the welfare of our farmers.

"Every Indian salute our farmers, who have made our vast and populous country self-reliant in food-grains and dairy products. Despite adversities of nature, numerous other challenges & COVID-19 pandemic, our farmers sustained agricultural production."

For Indian troops, he said, "From freezing cold at Siachen and Galwan valley in Ladakh with temperatures as low as -50 to -60°C to scorching heat in Jaisalmer with temperatures as high as 50°C – on land, in the skies and at the vast coastal areas – our warriors are vigilant every moment."

He started his address and said, "Greetings to all of you on the eve of the 72nd Republic Day of the world's largest and most vibrant democracy. In this land of ours, enriched by diversity, with many festivals, our national festivals are celebrated by everyone with great patriotic fervour."

He added, "This is the day to also pause and ponder over the core values that Constitution propounds. These values – Justice, Liberty, Equality and Fraternity – outlined in the Preamble of our Constitution are sacred to all of us."