President Ram Nath Kovind appoints Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde as next Chief Justice

Justice Bobde, 63, is a former Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. He is also serving as the Chancellor of Maharashtra National Law University, Mumbai and Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur. He is due to retire on 23 April 2021. 

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday signed the order to make Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde as the next Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. He will take oath as the Chief Justice of India (CJI) on November 18. Justice Bobde is the most senior judge after current CJI Ranjan Gogoi. CJI Gogoi will retire on November 17.

In October, CJI Ranjan Gogoi had written a letter to the Central government recommending Justice Bobde as his successor. As per tradition, the sitting Chief Justice has to write and recommend the name of his successor to the government. 

He hails from Nagpur. He graduated from city's SFS College and studied Law at Nagpur University. He became a senior advocate in 1998. Justice Bobde was appointed as an additional judge of Bombay High Court in 2000. He joined as Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court in 2012 and was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court in 2013. 

