President Ram Nath Kovind discharged from AIIMS hospital Delhi, returns to Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said he has returned to Rashtrapati Bhavan after bypass surgery at the AIIMS in the national capital.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Kovind wrote: "I have returned to Rashtrapati Bhavan after my surgery. My speedy recovery is thanks to wishes and prayers of all of you and exceptional care given by doctors and nursing staff at AIIMS and Army's RR hospital. I am thankful to everyone! I am glad to be back home."

Kovind had underwent a cardiac bypass surgery at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on March 30.