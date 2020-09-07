हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
NEP 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi to address Governor’s Conference on National Education Policy 2020 on September 7

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are scheduled to inaugural session of the Governors’ Conference on National Education Policy (NEP) on Monday (September 7) at 10:30 AM. 

“Deliberations from this conference will strengthen efforts to make India a knowledge hub,” PM Modi tweeted. 

The Conference titled “Role of NEP-2020 in Transforming Higher Education” will also be attended by education ministers of all states. It is being organized by the Union Ministry of Education and will be held through a video conference.

The NEP-2020 is the first education policy of the 21st century which was announced after 34 years of the previous National Policy on Education 1986. It is directed towards major reforms in both school and higher education level.

“The new National Education Policy strives for making India into an equitable and vibrant knowledge society. It envisions an India-centred education system that contributes directly to transforming India into a global superpower,” the government said in a statement, adding that the NEP 2020 will bring about “a paradigm shift in the country’s education system and create an enabling and reinvigorated educational ecosystem for a new ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ as envisaged by the prime minister”.

The Ministry of Education and University Grants Commission had earlier organised a ‘Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy-2020’, which was addressed by PM Modi.

