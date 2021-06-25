हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind travels on a special presidential train to Kanpur, UP

This is the first time that President will be visiting his birthplace after taking over his present assignment.

President Ram Nath Kovind travels on a special presidential train to Kanpur, UP

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday (June 25) commenced a journey to Kanpur on a special Presidential train from Delhi Safdarjung railway station, New Delhi.

President will be visiting his native place Paraunkh,  Kanpur Dehat in Uttar Pradesh.  This is the first time that President will be visiting his birthplace after taking over his present assignment.

The service of the Presidential Saloon which was in use since independence had been discontinued on the instructions of the President itself. This helped Railways to save crores of rupees annually utilized in the making and maintenance of the Saloon. 

Railways had requested the President to travel by the people’s transport. Special train service was run for his excellency to travel from Delhi to his native village. 

The special Presidential Train will make two stop-overs, at Jhinjhak and Rura of Kanpur Dehat, where the President will interact with people known to him. On June 28, the President will board the train at Kanpur Central railway station to reach Lucknow for his two-day visit to the state capital. On June 29, he will return to New Delhi.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Chairman and CEO of Railway Board Suneet Sharma, General Manager Northern Railway, Ashutosh Gangal, Divisional Railway Manager, Delhi Division SC Jain and other senior officials of  Railway Board and Northern Railway were present at the station on this occasion.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ram Nath KovindIndian RailwaysSpecial trainSpecial presidential trainPiyush Goyal
Next
Story

CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams 2021: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal's big announcement during live Q&A session

Must Watch

PT9M56S

Delhi Government retaliates after BJP's allegations on oxygen demand