President Ram Nath Kovind, Yogi Adityanath greet nation on Chhath puja

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of Chhath puja.

The President took to his Twitter handle and urged people to express their devotion to the 'Sun God' and 'Mother Earth' and take inspiration to respect nature. He further prayed for everyone's good life saying may the festival brings with it happiness in people's life.

His tweet read: ''Greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens on Chhath Pooja. Let this Chhath Pooja be an occasion to express our devotion to Sun God, Mother Earth and rivers. May this festival bring happiness to everyone’s life and inspire us to respect nature more #PresidentKovind''.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also wished people on the auspicious occasion and expressed his devotion to the 'Sun God'. He wrote, "Chhath is the festival of purity and devotion. This festival teaches us to live life with peace and harmony without any kind of inequalities and we should follow the same in our life."

आस्था एवं पवित्रता से परिपूर्ण सूर्य उपासना के पर्व 'छठ' की समस्त देशवासियों को शुभकामनाएं। छठ पूजा के माध्यम से जिस सामाजिक समता और समरसता के निर्माण का संकल्प हम लोग लेते हैं उसे अपने व्यक्तिगत और सामाजिक जीवन में सभी लोग अपनाएं, मैं ऐसी कामना करता हूं। pic.twitter.com/SpgC58fl2N — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 2, 2019

Chhath Puja is widely celebrated in the country but predominantly it is the major festival in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and in parts of Nepal. The festival is believed to be the only Vedic Festival dedicated to Surya (the Sun God), a three-day festival.