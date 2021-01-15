हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ram Temple

President Ramnath Kovind donates Rs 500100 for construction of Ram Temple

President Ram Nath Kovind met with a delegation of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerath Kshetra Trust on Friday who had come to seek the President's contribution for the construction to the Ram Temple.

File photo
File photo

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind met with a delegation of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerath Kshetra Trust on Friday who had come to seek the President's contribution for the construction to the Ram Temple.

In a stunning gesture, Kovind gave a cheque of Rs 5 lakh and 100 from his personal account. 

ram temple, Ramnath Kovind

The delegation comprised VHP’s international working president Alok Kumar, Govind Dev Giri treasure of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerath Kshetra Trust and former bureaucrat Nripendra Misra, who heads the temple construction committee.

The trust has been mandated to collect funds for the temple’s construction.

The fund collection campaign will be carried out across 52,50,00 villages and the money collected will be deposited in banks within 48 hours. Funds above Rs 20,000 will be collected through cheques.

