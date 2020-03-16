President Ramnath Kovind nominates former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi on Monday (March 16) was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by President Ramnath Kovind, according to a government notification.

The notification said, "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (a) of clause (1) of Article 80 of the Constitution of India, read with clause (3) of that article, the President is pleased to nominate Shri Ranjan Gogoi to the Council of States to fill the vacancy caused due to the retirement of one of the nominated member."

Ranjan Gogoi, who retired on November 17, 2019, served as the 46th Chief Justice of India from October 3, 2018, to November 17, 2019.

Gogoi delivered several historic decisions during his tenure, including key verdicts in highly-sensitive disputes like the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid title dispute case, the 'Entry of women to Sabarimala Temple' row, and the Rafale deal controversy, and the Assam NRC dispute.

Heading a five-judge Constitution bench, Ranjan Gogoi, who was then Chief Justice of India (CJI), had delivered the historic verdict on the decades-old Ramjanmbhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit (Ayodhya case).

The Supreme Court had unanimously handed over the disputed site at Ayodhya for the construction of a Ram Temple, and set up a trust for the purpose, besides giving five acres of land to the Sunni Waqf Board in the temple town.

Gogoi, who had succeeded 45th CJI Dipak Misra, was succeeded by current CJI Sharad Arvind Bobde on November 17, 2019.