New Delhi: The presidential election is ahead. This election will determine the successor of President Ram Nath Kovind. The polling will be held on July 18. The Election Commission has already started the nomination process and has fixed june 29 as the last date for nominations. Lalu Prasad Yadav will also contest this election. Are you surprised? Do you think Lalu Prasad Yadav? President? Will he fight? How is that possible? Yes, Lalu Prasad Yadav is contesting the presidential election.

However, there is a small twist in this story.

Lalu Prasad Yadav contesting in Presidential elections?

Here Lalu Prasad Yadav who Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) chief is not the one who is subject of the conversation. Rather, this Lalu Prasad Yadav is a resident of Saran district. Yadav claimed he had already booked an air ticket to Delhi where he proposed to file his nomination papers on June 15.

He had also filed his nomination papers in 2017 when he had a contest with the then Governor of Bihar Ram Nath Kovind. Kovind won and he has served as president of the country for the last five years. Now his term is over, so the election will be held as usual. And that's what Namesake Lalu Prasad Yadav is participating in.

He said, "My papers were rejected last time because they were not approved through a sufficient number of proposers. This time, I'm better prepared." A resident of Yadav Rahimpur village in Marhaura assembly division of Saran, Yadav is 42 years old. Although he is not RJD president's son but he has other similarities with Lalu. That is, like Lalu, this Lalu also has a huge family.

Yadav said, "I cultivate farming to earn a living and do social work sometimes. I have seven children. My eldest daughter is married." It is no wonder that acquaintances call him "Dharti Pakar" (the one who clings to the world).

Yadav again mocked people by telling people that the RJD supremo had "held me responsible for the defeat of his wife Rabri Devi in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections". Rabri Devi, a Former Chief Minister herself contested from Saran which was earlier represented by her husband who was no longer eligible for the post in 2013 after being convicted in the fodder scam.

Live TV