YASHWANT SINHA

Presidential Election: Yashwant Sinha announced as Opposition candidate

Senior politician Yashwent Sinha has been announced as the Opposition candidate for Presidential elcetions 2022. Sinha, a veteran politician, earlier resigned from TMC.

Last Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 04:08 PM IST

Senior TMC lerader Yashwent Sinha has been announced as the Opposition candidate for Presidential elcetions 2022.  Opposition leaders, who gathered at the Parliament annexe for the meeting convened by NCP chief Sharad Pawar to decide on a consensus candidate for the presidential election, agreed on Sinha's name, they said.

An announcement to this effect is likely to be made soon, they said. Sinha's name came up after Pawar, Gopalkrishna Gandhi and Farooq Abdullah opted out of the race. The parties that attended the meeting include the Congress, NCP, TMC, CPI, CPI-M, Samajwadi Party, National Conference, AIMIM, RJD and AIUDF.

Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge and Jairam Ramesh, TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, DMK's Tiruchi Siva, CPI-M's Sitaram Yechury and CPI's D Raja were among those who participated in the meeting. Five regional parties considered non aligned - TRS, BJD. AAP, SAD and YSRCP -- stayed away. These parties had also stayed away from the June 15 meeting convened by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

