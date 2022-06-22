New Delhi: Yashwant Sinha is the candidate of 18 opposition parties for the President's post. BJP leader Tathagata Roy took a dig at him in a tweet after the opposition declared him the candidate. He tweeted, "I have never seen such a deplorable situation like Yashwant Sinha. He was a BJP minister. He then joined the Trinamool after being dropped from the cabinet. He did not get a Rajya Sabha ticket. Now that defeat is certain, he is contesting as the opposition's fourth choice candidate in the presidential election.'

Never seen a more pathetic case than Yeshwant Sinha. After being Cabinet minister in BJP he left it in a huff when dropped. Joined Trinamool,didn’t get a Rajya Sabha seat. Now fighting a sure-to-lose battle for presidency as the FOURTH choice of the opposition. Yuk! — Tathagata Roy (@tathagata2) June 22, 2022

Yashwant Sinha emerges as Opposition's choice

The opposition has announced candidates based on consensus in the Presidential election 2022. Trinamool's Yashwant Sinha is the opposition candidate in the Raisinar race. Who has served as the All India Vice President of the Trinamool. He was also a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. Several opposition parties, including the Congress-CPM, have announced their support to him as the presidential candidate. Sharad Pawar, Gopalkrishna Gandhi, Farooq Abdullah, refusing to be a candidate, Trinamool's All-India vice-president Yashwant Sinha's name cropped up as the opposition candidate in the presidential election.

Mallikarjun Kharge of the Congress, Jairam Ramesh, Sitaram Yechury of the CPM, D Rajara of the CPI held a meeting at Sharad Pawar's residence in the morning, where the name of Yashwant Sinha was discussed. According to sources, the Congress and the CPM objected to Yashwant Sinha's name in the meeting. NCP Chief Sharad Pawar then said, "Where is the objection if Yashwant Sinha leaves Trinamool and is the Presidential Candidate?" According to the source, there was a rift but Yashwant Sinha's name was finalised.

Live TV