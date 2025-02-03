New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday delivered a sharp critique of the government during his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in the Lok Sabha on Monday. Gandhi expressed his disappointment with the President’s speech, calling it a repetitive “laundry list” of government achievements and highlighting the unresolved issue of unemployment in the country.

“I struggled to focus on the President’s address. It was the same laundry list of things the government has done. I heard pretty much the same address this time as the one delivered last time and the time before that,” Gandhi said, taking a dig at the government’s lack of fresh vision.

Gandhi also pointed out that despite India’s economic growth, unemployment remains a critical issue that neither the NDA nor the previous UPA government has been able to solve. “The first thing that even the Prime Minister would accept is that even though we have grown, and we have grown fast, a universal problem we face that we haven’t tackled is unemployment,” he said.

#WATCH | Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi says, "...Even though we have grown, we've grown fast, growing slightly slower now but we are growing. A universal problem that we have faced is that we have not been able to tackle the problem of unemployment. Neither the UPA govt nor today's… pic.twitter.com/RIzjEusYv1 February 3, 2025

The Congress leader emphasized that unemployment is a persistent challenge that has plagued successive governments. “Neither UPA nor NDA have been able to solve the unemployment problem,” he stated, urging the government to address the issue with urgency.

Gandhi also outlined his vision for the future, stating that the India Gathbandhan (opposition alliance) would focus on providing alternatives to the current government’s policies. “Today, I want to lay out some dimensions to alternatives, to what the India Gathbandhan would lay emphasis on,” he said, hinting at a broader strategy to tackle the country’s challenges.

The Congress MP’s speech resonated with opposition members, who have repeatedly criticized the government for its handling of the economy and job creation. Gandhi’s remarks come at a time when unemployment remains a hot-button issue, with recent data showing a rise in joblessness among youth and in rural areas.