The senior Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer overseeing the high-profile probe into the brutal rape and murder at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College has been selected for this year's President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu to confer prestigious awards on Republic Day to 31 CBI officers, including Joint Director V Chandrasekhar, as per government notification.

A 2000-batch Gujarat cadre IPS officer, V Chandrasekhar, oversaw the high-profile RG Kar case probe after it was handed to the CBI amid massive public outrage over Kolkata Police's initial mishandling.

Officials noted he made multiple visits to the crime scene, meticulously monitored the investigation, and under his leadership, the agency swiftly filed a charge sheet that secured the conviction of prime accused Sanjay Rai within months.

The RG Kar Medical College rape case ignited massive protests across West Bengal and reignited national debates on mishandling sexual assault investigations, leading to intense judicial oversight, administrative reforms, and its eventual transfer to the CBI.

Besides Joint Director V Chandrasekhar, the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service goes to SP Amit Srivastava, Additional SP Mukesh Sharma, Sub-Inspector Pramod Kumar Yati, Assistant Sub-Inspector Chaman Lal, and Head Constable Ramu Golla.



















