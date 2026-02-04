President's rule revoked from Manipur with 'immediate effect'; Yumnam Khemchand Singh to take oath as CM

Manipur is set to get its new Chief Minister today with the Union Home Ministry revoking the President's Rule from the state after nearly a year it was imposed. The MHA issued a notification revoking President's Rule in Manipur, effective immediately on Wednesday. As per the notice, President Droupadi Murmu has revoked the Proclamation issued under Article 356(2) of the Constitution in relation to the state of Manipur. The earlier proclamation was issued on February 13, 2025.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of article 356 of the Constitution, I, Droupadi Murmu, President of India hereby revoke the Proclamation issued by me under the said article on the 13th day of February, 2025, in relation to the State of Manipur with effect from the 4th day of February, 2026," reads the proclamation.

BJP on Tuesday announced that its two-time MLA Yumnam Khemchand Singh has been elected as the leader of the legislature party, naming him as the next Chief Minister of Manipur. The decision was taken at a meeting of the party's MLAs at the BJP headquarters. The swearing-in is likely to take place this evening. Singh will have two deputy CMs, one from the Kuki-Zo community and another from the Naga community. Kangpokpi MLA Nemcha Kipgen has been appointed as a Deputy CM. The alliance partner Naga People's Front, is expected to name the Naga deputy CM soon.

Khemchand Singh, 62, is a member of the Meitei community and an engineer. He has previously served as the Municipal Administration Minister in the previous Biren Singh government. In 2022, he had emerged as a contender for the CM's post. President Droupadi Murmu had imposed President's Rule in Manipur on February 13 last year after receiving a report from the state's Governor, citing a breakdown of constitutional governance.

The decision was made days after N Biren Singh resigned as Manipur's Chief Minister on February 9, 2025. His resignation came amid prolonged ethnic violence and political instability that had plagued the state for nearly two years.

Manipur has witnessed significant violence and law-and-order issues since May 3, 2023, with clashes between the Meitei and Kuki-Zomi communities leading to hundreds of deaths and thousands displaced. It heightened political tensions in Manipur following the resignation of former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and led to the imposition of President's Rule in the state.

Governor of Manipur Ajay Kumar Bhalla, after is appointment to the post on January 3, has been meeting a cross-section of people, taking feedback from them on how to bring back normalcy in the northeastern state. The unrest in Manipur primarily involved clashes between the majority Meitei community and the minority Kuki-Zomi tribes. Tensions escalated over disputes related to economic benefits, job quotas, and land rights. The violence resulted in hundreds of fatalities and displaced approximately 60,000 individuals. (With ANI inputs)