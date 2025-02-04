'Pressure Tactics To Malign ECI': Poll Body Hits Back After Atishi, Kejriwal Level Allegations

Delhi Election 2025: Hours after Delhi Police booked Chief Minister Atishi over alleged Model Code violations, the Aam Aadmi Party leaders accused the Election Commission of India of biasedness. However, in a quick rebuttal, the Election Commission of India said that there are deliberate pressure tactics to malign the ECI in the Delhi Polls. The ECI said that it's not a single but 3-member body. Apart from CEC Rajiv Kumar, Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu are the two election commissioners.

"The 3-member Commission collectively noted repeated deliberate pressure tactics to malign ECI in Delhi Elections, as if it is a single member body & decided to have constitutional restraint, absorbing such outbursts with sagacity, stoically & not to be swayed by such insinuations," said the ECI.

It further said, "Action on issues raised by political parties & candidates are taken in each instance by over 1.5 lakh officials in Delhi Assembly Election 2025 who are functioning within established legal framework, robust processes & SoPs ensuring fair play&non partisan conduct."

Earlier, Atishi accused the Delhi Police and the poll body chief Rajiv Kumar of ruining the electoral process. "The Election Commission is also amazing! Ramesh Bidhuri ji's family members are openly violating the code of conduct. No action is being taken against them. I filed a complaint and called the police and ECI, and they filed a case against me! Rajiv Kumar ji: How much will you ruin the electoral process," said Atishi on X.

Reacting to Atishi's allegation, Kejriwal alleged open hooliganism. "Election Commission filed a police case against Delhi CM after she complained about the open hooliganism. So now this is the official stand of the Delhi Police and Election Commission- The “job” of the Delhi Police and the Election Commission is to indulge in hooliganism against the Aam Aadmi Party, provide protection to the hooliganism of the BJP, and distribute liquor, money and goods. If anyone stops them from doing this “work”, a case will be filed against him for obstructing the “work” of the police and the Election Commission," said Kejriwal.

Kejriwal had alleged that Kumar is not taking action against the BJP to bag a post-retirement assignment. Kumar demits office on February 18 on attaining the age of 65 years.

Delhi goes to polls on Wednesday where AAP seeks to retain power and BJP trying to form the next government.