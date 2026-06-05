'Pressuring PM Modi is detrimental': Putin says India's relations with US won't harm its ties with Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has pushed back against the notion that India's growing relationship with the United States strains its ties with Moscow, saying that attempts to pressure Prime Minister Narendra Modi were harmful to international relations, regardless of where that pressure originated. Speaking at his annual meeting with representatives of international news agencies at the Constantine Palace in St. Petersburg on Thursday, Putin said he welcomed India's engagement with all nations and saw no contradiction in it.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said, "Another thing is that the US is trying to put pressure on India in some matters. For example, when it comes to cooperation with Russia on some tracks. But everyone has understood that putting pressure on Narendra Modi, which has the largest population in the world, is detrimental for international relations and for bilateral relations. It doesn't matter where this pressure comes from. We don't see any negative consequences. I think that we can come to an agreement with all the participants in this process. As of today, I would say, there are no serious repercussions emanating from the state of affairs. We are developing our ties with India and will continue doing that, and we deem India to be a very reliable partner..."

St. Petersburg: On the impact of US-India relations on India-Russia relations, Russian President Vladimir Putin says, "Another thing is that the US are trying to put pressure on India in some matters. For example, when it comes to cooperation with Russia on some tracks. But… pic.twitter.com/FW2V7Y0oZ6 — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2026

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"We're glad that India is developing its relations with all the countries. It's a great country, 1.5 billion people, a large economy, the largest democracy, as many people say," he told journalists.

Putin acknowledged that Washington had sought to discourage certain areas of Indian cooperation with Russia, but said such attempts had proven counterproductive. "Everyone has understood that putting pressure on India's PM Narendra Modi, a country that has the largest population in the world, is detrimental for international relations and for bilateral relations," he said, adding that this held true no matter the source of the pressure.

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He was equally dismissive of the premise that Indo-American ties posed a challenge to the Russia-India relationship. "You said that the cooperation between India and the US creates difficulties in the relations between Russia and India. I don't think that this is the case," he said, describing the question itself as strange.

The remarks came on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, which runs from 3rd to 6th June. The annual press interaction at the forum has traditionally served as a platform for Putin to address global affairs, economic matters and Russia's foreign policy in a direct question-and-answer setting.

The comments carry added weight given the recent trajectory of Indo-Russian ties. In December 2025, Putin made a formal two-day State Visit to New Delhi, his first in years, during which he held summit-level talks with Prime Minister Modi. The two leaders reviewed the partnership across defence, energy, trade and regional security, marking 25 years since India and Russia elevated their relationship to a Strategic Partnership.

Putin's remarks on Thursday signal that Moscow views New Delhi as a genuinely independent actor on the world stage, one it has no interest in pulling away from its other relationships, but equally one it intends to keep close.

(With agencies' inputs)