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  • /Presumed dead and cremated, Punjab man turns up alive in jail 15 days later

Presumed dead and cremated, Punjab man turns up alive in jail 15 days later

 Police told the family that a burnt body had turned up, that of a young man, and asked them to come take a look at some photographs. The family studied the pictures.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 02:01 PM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 02:01 PM IST
Presumed dead and cremated, Punjab man turns up alive in jail 15 days later

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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