/Presumed dead and cremated, Punjab man turns up alive in jail 15 days later

Kapurthala, Punjab: A family here went through every parent's worst nightmare, only to find out weeks later that it wasn't real.
They had cremated a body believing it was their son. He was alive the whole time, sitting in a jail cell just a few kilometres away.
The young man is Ravi Kumar. He walked out of his house on August 5 and never came back. His father and brother tried looking for him themselves at first, going door to door, asking around, but got nowhere.
By August 11, with no leads left, they walked into Kapurthala City Police Station and filed a missing person's complaint.
Then came the call nobody wants to get. Police told the family that a burnt body had turned up, that of a young man, and asked them to come take a look at some photographs. The family studied the pictures.
So did other relatives. Everyone agreed: it was Ravi.
Believing their son was gone, the family cremated the body on August 13.
For nearly three weeks, that was the end of the story, as far as they knew. Then, on September 2, the phone rang again.
This time it was someone from Kapurthala's Central Jail, telling them that a man named Ravi Kumar was locked up there.
As it turned out, Jalandhar Police had picked Ravi up about a month earlier on a loitering charge and sent him to the Central Jail. Nobody had connected the dots until now.
The family didn't know what to make of the call at first, disbelief, confusion, maybe even a bit of fear that it was some kind of mistake or prank. So the next day, they went to the jail themselves to see for certain.
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