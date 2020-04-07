हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Prevent hoarding and black marketing of goods amid coronavirus crisis: Home Minister Amit Shah directs authorities

The Home Minister has issued directions to the authorities to take quick and stern action against people indulging in hoarding and black marketing of goods.

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed the authorities to take appropriate steps in coordination with state governments to prevent hoarding and black marketing of commodities during the 21-day lockdown in the country to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Home Ministry said on Tuesday (April 7, 2020).

The directives were issued after a detailed review of essential commodities and implementation of the lockdown by Shah, Joint Secretary in the Ministry Punya Salila Srivastava said.

Addressing a press conference, she said the minister has issued directions to the authorities to take quick and stern action against people indulging in hoarding and black marketing of goods.

The official said the government is closely monitoring the movement of pharmaceuticals along with other essential items.

"The status of essential goods and services is by and large satisfactory," Srivastava said.

She said the aircraft flying under the Lifeline Udan of Civil Aviation Ministry has transported 200 tonnes cargo and Railways has loaded 8,897 rakes and 4.57 lakh wagons loaded with essential items till Monday.

"State governments are taking proactive steps to control the COVID-19 pandemic. On one hand, they are stopping public movement and on the other hand, they are also increasing screening of contacts," she said.

Giving details of the measures taken by the government to successfully implement the lockdown, she said next week a lot of festivals are coming up and many community leaders have appealed to people to help the government in strictly implementing the lockdown during the festive season. 

CoronavirusCOVID-19IndiaHome MinistryAmit Shah
