Prez Murmu, PM Modi Express Condolences Over Goa Temple Stampede

Goa Stampede: President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed condolences to the people who lost their lives in the stampede that occurred during the annual Jatra procession at the Shirgão temple in Goa on Friday.

In a post on the social media platform X, President Murmu extended her condolences to the bereaved families.

“Sad to know about the unfortunate incident of a stampede in Shirgao, Goa which claimed several lives. I extend my condolences to bereaved family members and pray for quick recovery of the injured,” the President said.

The Prime Minister's Office also posted on X and wrote, “Saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede in Shirgao, Goa. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected: PM @narendramodi.”

According to IANS, PM Modi spoke with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and reviewed the Goa stampede situation in detail. He also offered full support from the Centre.

On the other hand, CM Sawant, in a post on X, informed that he had visited the hospital where the injured were receiving treatment and added that he is "personally monitoring" the situation.

The CM said, "Deeply saddened by the tragic stampede at the Lairai Zatra in Shirgaon this morning. I visited the hospital to meet the injured and have assured all possible support to the affected families. I am personally monitoring the situation to ensure that every necessary measure is being taken."

Goa Stampede

The Goa stampede occurred during the Shri Lairai Yatra, an annual religious event that draws thousands of devotees to the temple in North Goa. During the ritual, 'dhonds' participate barefoot and walk across a bed of burning embers.

The number of devotees and a sudden surge in the crowd reportedly led to the Goa stampede. The situation turned chaotic due to a downward slope on a stretch of the route, where the crowd reportedly surged forward rapidly, leading to a crush, IANS reported.



According to preliminary reports, severe overcrowding and insufficient crowd management arrangements could have been the probable causes behind the stampede.

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has confirmed that all district hospitals are on high alert.

Health Minister Rane added that the hospitals are fully equipped to handle the emergency, and that the medical infrastructure at Goa Medical College (GMC) and other district hospitals has been strengthened.

(with IANS inputs)