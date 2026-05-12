Price of patriotism? Owaisi slams PM Modi over imminent fuel hikes, market volatility

HYDERABAD: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'seven appeals' in Hyderabad, accusing the BJP-led government of masking economic mismanagement with nationalist rhetoric. Owaisi's remarks come in the immediate wake of state assembly elections, suggesting that the government waited for the polls to conclude before preparing the public for a "massive burden" of price hikes.

"The remarks he made came just 6 days after the conclusion of the assembly elections held across various states... The Prime Minister is now framing this as a matter of patriotism--implying that a true patriot is one who stoically endures such burdens," Owaisi told ANI. Owaisi characterised the impending rise in fuel costs as a delayed bill that the Indian public is now forced to pay. He highlighted several key concerns regarding the timing and impact of these policies.

Owaisi predicted a significant hike in petrol, diesel, and aviation turbine fuel (ATF). He criticised the Prime Minister for framing economic endurance as a test of patriotism. "I would say that an invoice is now coming due for the people of India, and the nature of this invoice will be a hike in the prices of petrol, diesel, and aviation fuel. Their prices are set to rise significantly," Owaisi stated. The AIMIM chief questioned why the BJP remained silent on these economic pressures while the elections were in full swing.

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"My question to the BJP is this: when the elections were in full swing, did you not foresee any of this? Why did you remain silent while the elections were still underway?" he added. Beyond the direct cost to consumers, Owaisi pointed to the immediate instability in the financial sector following the Prime Minister's speech.

"In the wake of the Prime Minister's Hyderabad speech, the Indian stock market has witnessed a wipeout of 5.5 trillion rupees in value." He further questioned the logic of introducing such measures now, noting that international tensions, specifically the "war in the West", appear to be moving toward a ceasefire, which typically stabilises global energy markets.

"If you have tolerated so much until now, why can't you tolerate a little more? After all, the war in the West is on the verge of ending; it has reached a point very close to a ceasefire. So why is the Prime Minister suddenly having these thoughts now?" said Owaisi. Owaisi warned that the impact would be felt most acutely by the most vulnerable segments of society. He outlined a grim trajectory for the coming months: Higher diesel prices will immediately increase the cost of moving goods, and increased logistics costs will lead to a spike in the price of essential commodities. Owaisi argued that the "common man" would bear the brunt of these decisions while the government attempts to pivot the conversation toward national duty.

"If the prices of petrol and diesel rise, it will place a massive burden, specifically, on the poor, on the common man. Transportation costs will increase, and this will lead to higher inflation... The people of the country are about to face suffering, yet the Prime Minister is attempting to frame this entire situation as a matter of patriotism. How is this acceptable?" questioned Owaisi. Owaisi's remarks come in response to a growing political row over the Prime Minister's suggestions to stabilise the economy by reducing the consumption of imports like gold purchases, avoiding unnecessary foreign travel, and conserving fuel to protect the economy against global disruptions caused by the West Asia crisis.