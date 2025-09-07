Advertisement
PUNJAB FLOODS 2025

Prime Minister Modi To Visit Flood-Hit Punjab On September 9, Meet Affected People And Farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Punjab, which has been severely affected by devastating floods, on September 9, to evaluate the situation and review relief and rescue efforts.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Sep 07, 2025, 10:41 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Prime Minister Modi To Visit Flood-Hit Punjab On September 9, Meet Affected People And FarmersPhoto: Zee

According to a post by BJP’s Punjab unit on X, the Prime Minister will visit Gurudaspur, where he will meet with flood-affected residents, including farmers, to listen to their concerns and ensure all possible assistance is provided.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to Gurdaspur, Punjab on 9th September. He will meet directly with the flood-affected brothers-sisters and farmers to share their sorrow and take every possible step to help the victims," BJP’s Punjab said in a post on X. 

