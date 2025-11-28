Prime Minister Modi Unveils 77-Feet Lord Rama Statue, Ramayana Theme Park In South Goa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday unveiled a 77-feet-tall bronze statue of Lord Rama at Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math in Canacona, South Goa.

Prime Minister Modi, who is on a visit to Goa, also participated in the 'Sardha Panchashatamanotsava', marking the 550th anniversary of the Math.

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi unveiled the 'Ramayana Theme Park' developed by the Math and released a commemorative postal stamp and coin.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi attended a roadshow in Udupi, Karnataka, after participating in the Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana program at Sri Krishna Matha.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Suvarna Teertha Mantapa and dedicated the Kanaka Kavacha, a golden covering for the Kanakana Kindi, the sacred window through which saint Kanakadasa is believed to have received divine darshan of Lord Krishna.

Addressing the large gathering, Prime Minister Modi praised the Jana Sangh’s governance model in Udupi, recalling the election of VS Acharya to the Udupi Municipal Corporation in 1968. He highlighted Udupi's early initiatives in sanitation, water supply, and drainage systems as models of good governance.

"Coming to Udupi is very special for me. Udupi has been the karmabhoomi of the Jana Sangh and the Bharatiya Janta Party's model of good governance. In 1968, the people of Udupi elected VS Acharya of the Jana Sangh to the Udupi Municipal Corporation. With this, Udupi laid the foundation of a new governance model. The cleanliness drive we are witnessing today was adopted by Udupi five decades ago. Udupi began to develop a model of water supply and drainage system in the 70s," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi also recited shlokas from the Bhagwat Gita in unison with over one lakh devotees. Drawing a connection between Udupi and Dwarka, he paid tribute to Jagadguru Madhwaacharya, the Math’s founder.

(With ANI Inputs)