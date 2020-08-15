Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanks Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu for Independence Day wishes

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (August 15, 2020) thanked Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu for his Independence Day wishes and said that Israel PM’s special affection towards India is clearly visible.

PM Modi on his official Twitter wrote, "Thank you, my dear friend Benjamin Netanyahu and the wonderful people of Israel for the Independence Day wishes. Israeli PM’s special affection towards India is clearly visible."

PM Modi added, "India is proud of its increasingly robust ties with Israel."

Earlier in the day, Netanyuhu extended his Independence Day wishes and said, "Wishing my very good friend Narendra Modi and all the people of Incredible India a joyful Independence Day. You have so much to be proud of."

He then wished in Hindi and wrote,"स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं"

Several PM Modi's counterparts have extended their Independence Day wishes.