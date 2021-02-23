Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address convocation of IIT Kharagpur today

New Delhi: The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) announced that PM Narendra Modi will be attending the convocation ceremony of IIT Kharagpur, West Bengal. The Prime Minister will address the graduates at 12:30 pm.

On Tuesday (February 23) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 66th convocation of IIT Kharagpur through video conferencing. PM Modi recently visited West Bengal to inaugurate and launch several projects.

The PMO made the announcement on Twitter and wrote “PM ⁦@narendramodi⁩ to address 66th Convocation of IIT Kharagpur on 23rd February.”

The Governor of West Bengal, Union Education Minister, and Union Minister of State for Education will also be present on the occasion.

The Prime Minister during his public rally in Hooghly said, "West Bengal has made up its mind for 'Poribortan' (change)."

In his address, he attacked the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government and said that the Centre had provided Rs 1,700 crore for relief work after the Cyclone Amphan to West Bengal, but the state government has only spent Rs 609 crore.

This is to be noted that West Bengal will have its assembly elections in the coming months.

