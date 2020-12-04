Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliver keynote address at IIT 2020 Global Summit today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be delivering a keynote address at the IIT-2020 Global Summit, organised by PanIIT USA, on Friday (December 4, 2020).

The summit will focus on issues like the global economy, technology, innovation, health, habitat conservation and universal education, according to an official release. The theme of this year's summit is 'The Future is Now'.

PanIIT USA is an organization that is more than 20 years old and is run by an all-volunteer IITian team. This Summit will give attendees a forum to listen to inspiring keynotes, thought-provoking panel discussions and enable networking opportunities.

The PanIIT USA had many famous personalities as their speakers like Bill Gates, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Narayan Murthy, Amartya Sen, Shashi Tharoor are to name a few. This event is open to all and can be seen on their website.

Meanwhile, PM Modi will chair an all-party meeting today on the coronavirus situation in the country during which the COVID-19 vaccine distribution strategy is also most likely to be discussed.

The virtual meeting will be attended by floor leaders of all parties have representatives in Parliament.

This is the second such meeting convened by the government to take opposition parties into confidence in its fight against the coronavirus. The last such meeting was held in April when the nation was under complete lockdown to curb the spread of the virus.

