Prime Minister Narendra Modi's schedule on Independence Day

On the occasion of India's 73rd Independence Day celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead fellow countrymen in remembering the brave freedom fighters as well as in inspiring the way forward.

PM Modi will start the day with a visit to Raj Ghat where he will pay his respects to Mahatma Gandhi at 7.05 am. From here, he will make way to Lahori Gate at 7.18 am and will unfurl the national flag at Red Fort. He will also address the nation from here. He will then return to his official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg where Rakhshabandhan celebrations would take place at 10 am.

PM Modi will visit the Rashtrapati Bhawan in the evening.

Massive security arrangements have been put into place across Delhi to ensure that celebrations take place smoothly. Delhi Police, SPG and NSG commandos, snipers and SWAT teams have been deputed at various locations in the city. Over 400 CCTV cameras with facial recognition systems have also been installed in and around Red Fort.