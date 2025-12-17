A row erupted after the former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan claimed that Indian military aircraft were shot down by Pakistani forces on the first day of Operation Sindoor.

Congress leader Chavan said, "On the first day (of Operation Sindoor) we were completely defeated. In the half-hour aerial engagement that took place on the 7th, we were fully defeated, whether people accept it or not. Indian aircraft were shot down. The Air Force was completely grounded, and not a single aircraft flew. If any aircraft had taken off from Gwalior, Bathinda, or Sirsa, there was a high probability of being shot down by Pakistan, which is why the Air Force was fully grounded."

A day after making the controversial statement, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan refused to apologise for his remarks on Operation Sindoor.

"Why will I apologise? It is out of the question. The Constitution gives me the right to ask questions," he told reporters.

BJP Condemns Chavan’s Remarks

Condemning Prithviraj Chavan’s remarks, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that insulting the Army has become the hallmark of the Congress party.

"Insulting the army has become the hallmark of the Congress party... This is not just Prithviraj Chavan's statement; Rahul Gandhi has also made similar statements... All these statements reflect Rahul Gandhi's mindset, which is why Rahul Gandhi or the Congress party does not take any action against such leaders... These statements reveal their anti-army mentality," Poonawalla said.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh Slams Chavan

Union Minister Giriraj Singh also condemned Chavan’s statement, saying that no one has the right to insult the valour of the Armed Forces.

"No one has the right to insult the valour of the Armed Forces. Those who do so can never think of the nation’s interest. It has become Congress’s habit to insult the Armed Forces,” Singh said.

AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang Calls Statement Unfortunate

AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang termed the statement unfortunate and said such people should be politically boycotted.

"This is a very unfortunate statement... Such people should be politically boycotted. We doubt the conduct of those who cast doubt on the Army we are most proud of," Kang said.

BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan Criticises Chavan

BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan also condemned Chavan’s remarks, saying he had spoken like a Pakistani spokesperson and deliberately maligned the armed forces.

"Prithviraj Chavan has ranted like a third-grade Pakistani spokesperson, deliberately maligning our armed forces, calling them to be disbanded on Vijay Diwas. Why have Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi not condemned and initiated action against Prithviraj Chavan? Do they agree with his preposterous statement? Congress has an anti-army mindset. The Supreme Court rebuked Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against the army. Chavan's statement will neither be forgotten nor forgiven by the people. Action must be initiated against him for this shameful remark and he should tender an apology," Kesavan said.

Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Army in retaliation to the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists. As part of the operation, nine terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir were destroyed, and over 100 terrorists were killed.

This prompted a counter-attack that did not breach India’s missile defence system. Pakistan launched hundreds of armed drones and missiles at Indian military bases and civilian centres, but these were shot down or disabled by India’s aerial defence systems. Pakistan also lost at least four fighter jets, US-made F-16s and Chinese JF-17s, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh said in October.