Private schools must operate with transparency & accountability towards students and parents: Harjot Singh Bains

Less than 24 hours after CM Bhagwant Singh Mann announced sweeping reforms to curb arbitrary fee hikes by private schools, the Punjab Government has moved swiftly to translate the decision into law. School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains has written to the Secretary, School Education Department, directing the immediate drafting of legislation that will regulate private school fees, enforce transparency and accountability, and protect more than 32 lakh students and their families from unjustified financial burden.

The proposed legislation will cap annual fee hikes at 5% and require schools that have increased fees beyond the prescribed 15% threshold over the last three years to refund the excess amount collected from parents. The move marks a decisive step by the Punjab Government to curb profiteering in the education sector and ensure that private schools function in the interest of students and parents rather than commercial gain.

In the order, School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains stated, “Providing accessible and affordable education is the topmost priority of our government. More than 32 lakh students are currently enrolled in nearly 7,800 private schools across Punjab. These students and their families deserve robust protection and safeguards against arbitrary fee increases, alongside complete transparency in how these institutions operate.”

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The Education Minister said the decision has been taken under the leadership of CM Bhagwant Singh Mann to firmly curb profiteering in the education sector. “The Chief Minister has decided that the ongoing profiteering by private schools must be firmly curbed. Education is a noble and sacred endeavour; it is a public good, not a commercial enterprise to be exploited for profit. This principle has been explicitly reinforced by the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, which has repeatedly ruled that while private institutions have the right to reasonable fee structures, commercialisation and profiteering in education are strictly impermissible,” said the Minister.

Minister Harjot Singh Bains said, “To protect the interests of our citizens, the government intends to introduce a legislative framework that will ensure accountability and prevent arbitrary fee hikes. The matter is being accorded top priority and the Department has been directed to prepare a comprehensive proposal for Cabinet consideration at the earliest.”

As part of the proposed legislation, the Punjab Government will introduce a strict annual fee cap for private schools. Under the new framework, private schools will not be allowed to increase fees by more than 5% in a year.

The legislation will also provide retrospective relief to parents. Any private school that has cumulatively increased its fees by more than 15% during the last three consecutive years will be legally required to refund the excess amount collected beyond the prescribed threshold to parents.

The Bhagwant Mann Government believes that education should remain accessible and affordable for every child and that parents should not be burdened by unjustified fee increases. The proposed legislation is expected to establish a transparent and accountable regulatory framework for private schools across Punjab.

Congress Govt Gave Private Schools Free Hand To Hike Fees

The Congress Government in 2019 brought in provisions that gave private schools a free hand to increase fees. Schools were allowed to revise fee structures after merely disclosing the revised fees on notice boards and websites, with little effective regulatory oversight. This opened the door to arbitrary fee hikes and imposed an increasing financial burden on parents across Punjab.

The new legislation by the Bhagwant Mann Government aims to end this system, ensure greater accountability in private schools and protect students and parents from excessive fee increases.