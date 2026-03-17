Private sector soldiers, Agniveer 2.0 & secret drone-data force – Unveiling India’s ‘Defence Forces Vision 2047’

New Delhi: India’s armed forces are set for a major transformation under the strategic roadmap called ‘Defence Forces Vision 2047’. Designed to anticipate future security challenges, the plan will restructure the military across multiple domains, from conventional warfare to modern and technology-driven combat.

The priority is the formation of a dedicated drone force, supported by data analytics units, cognitive warfare teams and a military geospatial agency to track and target threats more effectively.

Aimed at preparing the military for the challenges of 2030-2047, these initiatives are being taken after a year-long series of internal talks and consultations with multiple stakeholders.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Project Sudarshan Chakra

Between 2030 and 2040, the government aims to complete Project Sudarshan Chakra, a multi-layered defence system made to protect both strategic and civilian assets. Prime Minister Narendra Modi first announced the project from the Red Fort on August 15, 2025.

According to officials, future wars will be defined by speed, agility and precision, which makes it essential for the armed forces to develop capabilities that can address both traditional threats and emerging challenges.

Indigenous strength and technological edge

The ‘Defence Forces Vision 2047’ roadmap places emphasis on indigenisation and domestic defence industries. Special focus will be on research and development of advanced and complex systems within the country. The military is also considering dual-use infrastructure that can support both civilian and defence requirements.

Policy changes include the creation of specialised units such as the drone force and data force. The geospatial agency will enable continuous monitoring and tracking of enemy movements from air and space and assist in targeting objectives. The cognitive warfare action force will support operations in information and psychological warfare.

In addition, two new commands are planned for space and cyber operations. Talent from the private sector may also be recruited through lateral entry to bring specialised skills into the armed forces. The vision includes better integration of the Territorial Army and adaptation of the Agniveer scheme to meet new operational needs.

Three phases to transform India’s military

The 'Defence Forces Vision 2047' is structured in three phases:

Phase 1 (up to 2030): Called the Transition Phase, it focusses on organisational reforms for multi-domain operations. During this period, the armed forces will work to prevent wars from escalating, manage standoffs and build indigenous capabilities.

Phase 2 (2030-2040): This phase aims to integrate space, cyber and data capabilities to enhance striking power in multi-domain operations.

Phase 3 (2040-2047): The final phase is about transforming India’s armed forces into a world-class military capable of operating independently across all domains and neutralising a wide spectrum of threats and challenges.

In nut shell, the ‘Defence Forces Vision 2047’ is a detailed modernisation plan, combining technology, domestic innovation and strategic planning. By 2047, India aims to have an armed force that is agile, technologically advanced and fully capable of handling both traditional and new threats independently.