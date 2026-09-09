Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Private space boom: Why ISRO employees fear for their jobs, promotions

Private space boom: Why ISRO employees fear for their jobs, promotions

ISRO employees are seeking clarity over the space agency’s future role as private companies take on more launch and manufacturing work. The government says reforms are aimed at developing India’s space ecosystem.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 05:51 PM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 05:51 PM IST
Private space boom: Why ISRO employees fear for their jobs, promotions

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'Sits uneasily with plural ethos': Congress-NC rift deepens in J&K over Vande Mataram as Omar Abdullah stands for all six stanzas
2
3
4
5