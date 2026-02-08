Private training aircraft made forced landing in Karnataka; Captain, Trainee pilot ejected

Advertisement
A Red Bird Aviation training aircraft made a forced landing in a field in Karnataka’s Bagalkot after developing an engine glitch. The captain and a trainee pilot are safe. Both were taken to a nearby hospital, while police and aviation authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, as per reports.

A private training aircraft operated by Red Bird Aviation made a forced landing in a field near Bagalkot, in Karnataka, following an engine malfunction. Both the captain and a trainee pilot are safe, officials said.

"On 08.02.2026, Redbird Flying Training Academy Limited Cessna 172 Aircraft VT-EUC (MSN-17265717) made a forced landing in a field near Bagalkot (100 km east of Belgavi) Airport. Both the instructor and the cadet are safe," ANI reported, quoting DGCA.

According to an India Today report, the incident occurred at Mangalore village, where the light aircraft, carrying two people, went down in an open field. Both occupants sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital by ambulance.

Visuals from the crash site showed the aircraft overturned after impact, with severe damage to its front section.

Police from the Babaleshwar Police Station reached the spot shortly after being alerted. An investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of the accident, the report added.

Sharing preliminary findings, the investigation officer said, “It is a private aircraft belonging to Red Bird Aviation. It was heading from Kalaburagi to Belagavi when it developed a technical glitch in the engine and suddenly crashed.”

The official confirmed that the two people on board were the captain and a trainee pilot. “Both sustained grievous injuries in the incident and have been shifted to the nearest hospital for further treatment. Further investigation is underway,” the officer added, as per the reports.

Further details are awaited.

