'Privileged People Can Never...': PM Modi Reacts To Sonia Gandhi’s 'Poor Lady' Remark On President Murmu

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday responded to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha, marking his 14th opportunity to do so. Without naming anyone, he took a swipe at Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, stating, "Privileged people can never understand the problems of those who are suffering...will find the mention of poor in parliament boring."

"Till now the poor have been given 4 crore houses...Those who have lived difficult lives only understand that what is the value of getting a house...The women in the past suffered a lot due to the lack of a toilet system...Those who have these facilities cannot understand "the problems of those who are suffering...We have given more than 12 crore toilets," PM Modi said in his address.

Modi further added that, "Those who have photo sessions in the huts of the poor, for their own entertainment, will find the mention of the poor in Parliament boring."

PM Modi's statement came in response over Gandhi's remark on President Murmu after her address to a joint sitting of Parliament on Friday. In a video clip, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were seen discussing the speech in the Parliament complex.

"The poor lady, the President, was getting very tired by the end...she could hardly speak, poor thing," Sonia Gandhi was heard saying in the video doing the rounds on social media.