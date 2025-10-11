Priyanka Chaturvedi’s Old Taliban Posts Resurface As Women Reporters Barred; Shiv Sena MP Responds

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi’s old tweets on the Taliban have resurfaced online after she recently called for a strategic approach to dealing with Afghanistan and criticised the exclusion of women journalists from a press briefing.

In the resurfaced tweet, Chaturvedi had slammed those defending the Taliban, writing, “‘Moderate’ Taliban. ‘Legitimate Stakeholder’ Taliban. ‘Give them a chance’ Taliban. ‘Sheru’s’ Taliban. Shameful, unfortunate and can only pray for the people of Afghanistan.”

Another tweet now circulating shows her saying she was shocked to see people in India defending the group, calling it a “shameful attempt to whitewash Islamic radicals who know only terrorism, not governance.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

As the old posts gain traction, Chaturvedi has issued a response, clarifying her stand amid the renewed debate.

“Lol! Pulling out my old tweets, my view about the Taliban hasn’t changed they continue to be rabid Islamists, continue to deny rights to women, and in the past have engaged with Pakistan to hijack IC 814, due to which India had to release dreaded Pakistani terrorists. But again, reading and comprehension seem to be a problem for either side,” she wrote.

“The Taliban leads the Afghanistan government as decided by the US and its allies, not by our choosing. But again, context and trolling are a different ball game,” she added.

“I stand by that tweet. I also stand by your need to up your comprehension skills!,” she wrote in response to a comment.

This development follows Priyanka Chaturvedi’s recent remarks stressing the need for India to maintain strategic engagement with Afghanistan. In a post on X, she noted that with shifting global equations particularly in US-Pakistan and China-Pakistan ties it is crucial for India to stay involved with Afghanistan, calling it a matter of “foremost strategic and security importance.”

“The Taliban being in charge was not India’s choice but a result of the US (and its allies) deciding to exit Afghanistan. As much as it may be an unpopular opinion, India will need to engage with the Afghanistan government led by the Taliban,” she added.

Chaturvedi also criticised the absence of women journalists at the press conference because of Taliban beliefs.

“No women journalists invited for the presser (because of Taliban beliefs). The Bamiyan Buddhas (destroyed by the Taliban) as the backdrop at the presser. The messaging of the ‘Emirates of Afghanistan’ as recognized as of yesterday by the Indian government truly ironic,” she wrote.