PRIYANKA CHATURVEDI

Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams Trump’s Fresh India-Pakistan Ceasefire Claim

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday criticized former US President Donald Trump’s recent claim that he helped broker a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, questioning his repeated references to a trade deal and noting that no such agreement exists between India and the US

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 19, 2025, 11:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi (Right) and US President Donald Trump (Left). (Photo: ANI)

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday criticized former US President Donald Trump’s recent claim that he helped broker a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, questioning his repeated references to a trade deal and noting that no such agreement exists between India and the US

“If Donald Trump keeps repeating the trade deal got India Pakistan to agree to a ceasefire then how is it that India-US don’t have a trade deal yet? Is that why POTUS keeps repeating it to build pressure on India? Since even America knows there’s no trade deal with Pakistan there’s only a terror deal because that’s the only thing Pakistan excels in,” Chaturvedi said on X.

