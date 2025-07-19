Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams Trump’s Fresh India-Pakistan Ceasefire Claim
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday criticized former US President Donald Trump’s recent claim that he helped broker a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, questioning his repeated references to a trade deal and noting that no such agreement exists between India and the US
“If Donald Trump keeps repeating the trade deal got India Pakistan to agree to a ceasefire then how is it that India-US don’t have a trade deal yet? Is that why POTUS keeps repeating it to build pressure on India? Since even America knows there’s no trade deal with Pakistan there’s only a terror deal because that’s the only thing Pakistan excels in,” Chaturvedi said on X.
