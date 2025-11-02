Advertisement
Priyanka Gandhi Calls Delhi Air Pollution ‘Truly Shocking’, Seeks Urgent Action From PM Modi And CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi AQI: The worsening conditions of Delhi's air quality mark a sharp escalation in pollution levels across the city within 24 hours. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Nov 02, 2025, 12:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Priyanka Gandhi Calls Delhi Air Pollution ‘Truly Shocking’, Seeks Urgent Action From PM Modi And CM Rekha GuptaCongress leader Priyanka Gandhi (L); Delhi visuals (R) (Credits: File Photos/ANI)

Delhi AQI: The air quality in the national capital deteriorated further on Sunday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) near AIIMS and the surrounding area reaching 421. This comes after Saturday's citywide average AQI stood at 245, which falls under the 'poor' category. 

The Delhi AQI on Sunday was recorded in the 'severe' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The spike marks a sharp escalation in pollution levels across Delhi within 24 hours.

"Returning to the Delhi air from Wayanad first, then Bachwara in Bihar is truly shocking. The pollution enveloping this city is like a grey shroud thrown over it," Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi posted on X. 

"It’s really about time all of us get together regardless of our political compulsions and do something about it. The central and state government need to act immediately, we will all support and cooperate with whatever actions they choose to take to mitigate this awful situation. Year after year the citizens of Delhi are subjected to this toxicity with no recourse," she added. 

"Those who suffer from respiratory issues, children who commute to school every day and senior citizens especially, need urgent intervention to clear the filthy smog we are all breathing. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Union Cabinet Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, and PM Narendra Modi, please take immediate steps," Gandhi continued. 

(this is a breaking story) 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

