Priyanka Gandhi Halts Convoy To Help Road Accident Victims In Kozhikode | Video Goes Viral

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi halted her convoy in Kozhikode to assist car crash victims, called in a doctor, and ensured hospital care.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: May 04, 2025, 09:21 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Priyanka Gandhi Halts Convoy To Help Road Accident Victims In Kozhikode | Video Goes Viral Priyanka Gandhi Halts Convoy To Help Road Accident Victims In Kozhikode (X/@INCKerala)

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stopped her convoy on Saturday evening to help victims of a road accident in Eengappuzha, Kozhikode district. The accident occurred when two vehicles crashed into each other, one of which was carrying Noushad, a Koyilandy resident, and his family.

When she saw the accident, Gandhi stopped her car at once, called a doctor from her entourage, and made sure that the victims received immediate first aid. She also instructed the ambulance that was with her team to take the victims to a hospital nearby for treatment before continuing on her way.

A video released by her office depicted Gandhi interacting with the injured, inquiring about their condition. The Congress leader is on a three-day tour of her Lok Sabha constituency, Wayanad.

Priyanka Gandhi had earlier on the day posted condolences regarding the fatal stampede in Shirgao, Goa, that had resulted in the deaths of six people during the Lerai Devi Temple pilgrimage. In her social media posting, she wrote, "It is extremely sad to hear about the death of several devotees and injuries to many others due to a stampede during the annual pilgrimage."

